IndusInd Bank has terminated the employment of its former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Sumant Kathpalia following an internal disciplinary inquiry into accounting discrepancies in the lender's derivatives portfolio. The bank has also decided to invoke malus and clawback provisions to recover compensation paid to him, potentially covering his entire tenure as CEO.

The decision, announced on Friday, November 21, 2026, comes more than a year after Kathpalia resigned from the bank in April 2025, taking what he described as "moral responsibility" for the accounting lapses, Mint reported earlier.

Who is Sumant Kathpalia? Sumant Kathpalia was the managing director and CEO of IndusInd Bank for five years before stepping down in April 2025.

He was first appointed to the position on March 24, 2020. His tenure at the helm of the private-sector lender came to an end amid questions over accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which triggered a crisis at the bank and prompted scrutiny of its management and internal controls.

Kathpalia resigned on April 29, 2025, citing the accounting issues and the acts of commission and omission brought to his notice. In his resignation letter, he said he was taking moral responsibility for the developments.

However, his resignation did not immediately end his employment with the bank. IndusInd had informed him that he would continue to remain an employee until further notice, while the lender initiated disciplinary proceedings under its internal code of conduct.

He was subsequently suspended from June 18, 2025, pending completion of the proceedings.

Why did Kathpalia resign from IndusInd Bank? Kathpalia's resignation followed the discovery of accounting discrepancies in IndusInd Bank's derivatives portfolio.

The lender disclosed the discrepancies in March 2025, triggering concerns over the accuracy of its financial reporting and the effectiveness of its internal controls.

An independent review commissioned by the bank identified incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades, particularly transactions that were terminated early. According to the findings disclosed by the bank in April 2025, these transactions had resulted in notional profits being recorded incorrectly.

The external review estimated the cumulative adverse impact on the bank's profit and loss account at approximately ₹1,960 crore.

The findings also examined the roles and actions of key employees. The bank said it would take steps to establish accountability for the lapses and realign senior management responsibilities.

Kathpalia resigned on April 29, 2025, saying he was accepting moral responsibility for the acts of commission and omission brought to his attention.

His departure was part of a wider management shake-up at the lender. Arun Khurana, then deputy CEO and whole-time director, also resigned in April 2025. Khurana had oversight of the treasury front-office function and cited the adverse accounting impact arising from incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades.

Why has IndusInd Bank terminated him now? Although Kathpalia resigned as MD and CEO in April 2025, he continued to remain an employee of the bank until further notice. IndusInd subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings and suspended him in June 2025.

The latest decision follows an inquiry report submitted on November 18, 2026, by an inquiry officer appointed by the bank. According to Moneycontrol, the officer was a former judge of the Bombay High Court.

The bank's board, acting as the disciplinary authority, considered the report at a meeting on November 20 and decided to terminate Kathpalia's employment with immediate effect.

It also decided to invoke the applicable malus and clawback provisions from March 24, 2020, the date of his initial appointment as MD and CEO.

IndusInd Bank has not disclosed the detailed findings of the inquiry or the amount it intends to recover. Reuters reported that the bank is seeking to recover pay spanning Kathpalia's entire tenure.

What are malus and clawback provisions? Malus and clawback provisions allow banks to reduce or recover compensation paid to executives in certain circumstances, including misconduct or financial misreporting.

The two mechanisms operate differently. Malus allows an employer to reduce or cancel variable compensation that has been awarded but has not yet been paid or vested. Clawback, on the other hand, allows an employer to recover compensation that has already been paid.

In Kathpalia's case, IndusInd has decided to invoke both provisions retrospectively, with effect from the date he first became the bank's MD and CEO in March 2020.

Indian banking regulations have permitted such provisions in employee contracts since 2019, Reuters reported. However, attempts to recover compensation from senior executives through these mechanisms have been relatively rare.