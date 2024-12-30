Why 2025 could be a great year for big banks

This hasn’t been the case in recent times, even when financial firms overall were doing really well. In 2022, the big rebound in global trade that followed production stoppages during the depths of the pandemic resulted in a surge in sales for such transaction-focused intermediaries as Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and BNP Paribas. Desks that trade fixed income, currencies and commodities, or FICC, saw client flows balloon, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the start of the rate-tightening cycle sparked a sudden demand to hedge rates, foreign exchange and energy prices around the world. The likes of JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank benefited greatly.