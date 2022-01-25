Why are banking frauds shooting up  in  the country?

Banking fraud cases rose to 4,071 in April–September FY22 from 3,499 in the year-ago period, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2020-21, report. However, the amount involved declined from ₹64,621 crore to ₹36,342 crore in the same period. In FY21, more than half of the fraud cases were reported by private sector banks, while in terms of amount, the share of state-run banks was higher, a reflection of the prevalence of high value frauds. Internet or card transactions accounted for 34.6% of the cases; 47.54% were related to advances.