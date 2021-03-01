Why central banks love printing money

All this money sloshing around has led to multiple financial and real estate bubbles across the world, something that central banks have stayed away from pricking. In fact, after covid started spreading, they have even actively encouraged these bubbles to grow bigger by printing more money. As Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a Financial Times column on 28 February: “Nearly 20% of all dollars in circulation were printed in 2020 alone."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in