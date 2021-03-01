Why central banks love printing money

Why central banks love printing money9 min read . 10:39 PM IST
Nervous markets are pushing up bond yields. Here’s why central banks won’t burst multiple asset bubbles
The world has a Hotel California problem, and it can’t seem to get out of it. Since late 2008, central banks have cut interest rates, and printed and pumped a huge amount of money into the global financial system, in order to keep interest rates low in the hope of driving economic growth. At the same time governments have borrowed more and upped their expenditure to pump prime economic growth.
All this money sloshing around has led to multiple financial and real estate bubbles across the world, something that central banks have stayed away from pricking. In fact, after covid started spreading, they have even actively encouraged these bubbles to grow bigger by printing more money. As Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a Financial Times column on 28 February: “Nearly 20% of all dollars in circulation were printed in 2020 alone."
