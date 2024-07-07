Why Chinese banks are now vanishing

Regulators are doubling down on consolidation because they lack mechanisms to allow banks to fail and leave the market. During the S&L crisis American lawmakers passed the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act. This created a way for small lenders’ assets to be sold off and helped resolve the crisis in an orderly manner. China has fumbled such a law for years. Draft legislation, called the Financial Stability Law, was proposed at a lawmaking session in Beijing in June but was once again delayed. Such ineptitude is now common in Chinese policymaking. As economic growth slows further, technocrats will need to do more than wave a wand at the problems of the lowest rung of the banking system.