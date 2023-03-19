Why Fed rate increases are hitting all at once

The fear factor unleashed in finance this month has two affects. Liquidity has been the trigger and looks like the main pinch point. However, most dollars that are pulled from smaller banks and handed to big banks or the Fed via money-market funds, for example, can be recycled back to those smaller banks through the Fed’s discount window, its new Bank Term Funding Program, or private deals like the $30 billion of deposits for First Republic Bank. The more chilling effect is going to be on credit conditions, which will limit the borrowing available just as people and companies start to run out of all the spare cash they built up during the Covid pandemic.