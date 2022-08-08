Why fintechs are in a tizzy, again

The one area the Sebi vigilance over fintechs is facing a hurdle involves finfluencers. A few years ago, the regulator mandated that anyone providing share tips against a fee needs to be registered with it. Finfluencers found a way out—they are empaneled with brokers and fintech companies, and offer stock tips under the garb of financial awareness videos. But the regulator can still act. “Sebi wants to police every social media influencer, but it cannot. But it can say that startups like ours cannot hire influencers as spokespeople. A simple regulation could be that a fintech company or financial company cannot advertise through influencers. This entire content industry will dry out," said the second fintech founder cited above.