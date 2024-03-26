Industry
Why ICICI Bank employees are dialling ICICI Securities shareholders
Summary
- In June, the boards of private sector lender ICICI Bank and its broking arm ICICI Securities had approved the delisting of equity shares of ICICI Securities
MUMBAI : Employees of ICICI Bank reached out to small shareholders of ICICI Securities on the broking unit’s delisting vote that concluded on Tuesday, several investors who received the overtures said.
