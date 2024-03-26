Why ICICI Bank employees are dialling ICICI Securities shareholders

“She also asked me for the screenshot of the e-voting confirmation and I told her I do not have one but have already cast my vote," said Balotia. He said later at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, he got calls from his father informing him that some employees of ICICI Bank visited the address, asking for a screenshot of e-voting. “I told my father to tell them I was at work and not entertain them any further," said Balotia.