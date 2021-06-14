Why Indian policymakers are tolerating high inflation rate

The RBI isn’t thinking about normalization at the moment, Governor Shaktikanta Das said this month. His rate-setting committee, which cut borrowing costs by 115 basis points in 2020, has kept rates unchanged at a record low for more than a year to support growth after a rare contraction last year. While the central bank sees the economy expanding 9.5% in the year started April 1, that is slower than the 10.5% pace it had forecast before a deadly second wave of coronavirus swept through the nation of more than 1.3 billion people.