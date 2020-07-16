Why investors are betting on Muthoot Finance shares

With a transaction time of less than an hour and collateral that can be quickly sold off in the event of default, India’s market for such lending is set to expand by at least one-third to 4.6 trillion rupees ($61 billion) in two years to March 2022, according to an estimate by KPMG. Lenders themselves usually face little difficulties in rolling over funds used for lending against gold as more than half of these loans get repaid in less than six months.