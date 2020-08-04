Why IRDAI, RBI need to follow Sebi on Adviser guidelines

When you step back and look beyond the capital market to ask how the other regulators are solving this problem, you at once see how Sebi is generations ahead of both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), in its approach in creating a market that differentiates between distribution and advice. While Sebi has taken a first principle approach to sort this issue, Irdai is floundering around in a mess it has made that goes on hurting the household investor over and over. The insurance industry makes no difference between an agent and an adviser. The high commissions of the agent are built in on the premise that the investor needs advice. That makes the agent an adviser and builds a fiduciary (responsibility towards the client) relationship. But the insurance agent is there to maximize his commission and cares little what damage he does by selling toxic and unsuitable products.