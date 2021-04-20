This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Why is RBI’s ₹1 tn bond-buying plan creating waves?
2 min read.01:08 AM ISTJAGADISH SHETTIGAR,POOJA MISRA
The central bank on 7 April announced a ₹1 trillion government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP) 1.0, as the Monetary Policy Committee presses ahead with its accommodative policy stance. Mint explains the bond plan and its impact on bonds and the rupee.
