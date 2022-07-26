Why new-age fintechs fear death by a thousand circulars

Meanwhile, the industry is still reeling from the after-shocks of another ban—on 22 June, the RBI said that PPIs must not be loaded through credit lines from non-bank lenders. Using credit lines to top up prepaid cards was becoming a popular way among fintechs to operate in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) segment. The RBI didn’t want the PPI to be used as a credit instrument. Also, there are concerns about some fintechs aggressively extending unsecured lines of credit, increasing the risk in the financial system. This circular spelt trouble for companies such as Slice, Uni, LazyPay, PostPe, MobiKwik, Ola Postpaid, and EarlySalary.

