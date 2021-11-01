Why payment policies have triggered chaos

On one hand, while the business of cards will be impacted, it opens up a new revenue line for the card networks as the entire industry has been asked to move to ‘tokenization’—a solution controlled by card networks such as Visa, Mastercard and others. Tokenization is a process of replacing actual card details with a unique alternate code called the ‘token’. Sensitive customer data such as card number and CVV (card verification value) are replaced with an algorithmically generated encrypted token. When they move around in a payments system, the tokens do so without disclosing any sensitive customer details. The customer data will, therefore, no longer be stored with either the merchant or the payment aggregator. Tokens, if breached, will have little value for hackers since these are randomly generated numbers. RBI has made card tokenization mandatory from 1 January, 2022.