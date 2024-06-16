Why PSU banks are on a roll, explained in charts
SummaryPSU Banks have outperformed private banks on stock market, despite losing market share to them. Lower valuations and government investments are helping.
In the recent Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority on its own, contrary to pre-poll predictions. It created uncertainty, as it would now have to rely on its alliance partners. This uncertainty hit bank stocks, particularly state-owned, or PSU, banks, which saw sharper declines than the broader stock market on the day of the results. While the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 5.9%, the Nifty Private Bank index dropped about 7% and the Nifty PSU Bank index slumped approximately 15%. Although these indices have since recovered, the plunge and subsequent rebound highlight the transformative changes public sector banks have undergone in recent years, thanks primarily due to government decisions.