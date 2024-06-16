Why PSU banks are on a roll, explained in charts

In the recent Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority on its own, contrary to pre-poll predictions. It created uncertainty, as it would now have to rely on its alliance partners. This uncertainty hit bank stocks, particularly state-owned, or PSU, banks, which saw sharper declines than the broader stock market on the day of the results. While the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 5.9%, the Nifty Private Bank index dropped about 7% and the Nifty PSU Bank index slumped approximately 15%. Although these indices have since recovered, the plunge and subsequent rebound highlight the transformative changes public sector banks have undergone in recent years, thanks primarily due to government decisions.