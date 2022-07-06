Why RBI is wary of payment aggregators

The central banker, industry watchers said, has learnt its lesson from the prepaid payment instruments (PPI) licences it issued. The PPI licence permits companies to operate payments systems such as digital wallets, prepaid transit cards, vouchers and so on. Some entities were bought or sold only for these licences. Take the example of HipBar, a liquor delivery startup that didn’t really take off. The company, however, had a PPI licence, obtained in 2016. Credit card bill payments company Cred acquired HipBar in 2021, reportedly to enter the wallet business. In March this year, New Delhi-based non-bank lender DMI Finance acquired a controlling stake in payment system operator Appnit Technologies Private Ltd, which offers payment products across banking channels. Appnit is a PPI license holder.