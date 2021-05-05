Why RBI urgently needs a Forex policy

Why RBI urgently needs a Forex policy9 min read . 09:33 PM IST
Currency markets have been facing huge volatility of late. But there’s no stated policy to define RBI’s intervention.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currency markets have been facing huge volatility of late. But there’s no stated policy to define RBI’s intervention.
Unlike monetary policy, which is conducted under the explicit mandate of inflation targeting, foreign exchange management is left to the discretion of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). For many years now, RBI has maintained that it does not target any value of the Rupee, and only steps in at times to control some unstated measure of currency volatility. However, the sheer magnitude and nature of RBI intervention leaves it as a substantial determinant of currency market rates, irrespective of its stated policy or intent. And the central bank’s role in the currency market has been manifesting in a major way particularly over the past few months.
The core of RBI’s intervention policy through FY21 was excellent. It acted as a volatility heat sink amidst massive foreign exchange inflows. It prevented excessive rupee overvaluation that could have impeded India’s domestic output, employment, and the prospects of the Atmanirbhar Bharat tilt.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!