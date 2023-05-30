Why small public sector banks are on the divestment radar4 min read 30 May 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Total assets of small private banks grew by 9.1% in 2022-23, driven by a jump in loans and advances, which were up by 24%
In her 2021 Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would privatize two public sector banks. News reports have suggested that these could be from among the following five: Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank. Divestment of these relatively small banks may not draw strong protests and their good growth and profitability metrics make them attractive to buyers. But gaps remain. The government is setting up a panel to identify the banks for divestment, The Economic Times reported recently.
