Why small savings rates won’t be cut

It is also worth remembering that elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat early next year. These are both politically very important states for the BJP. It is also worth mentioning here that when it comes to gross collections made under the small savings schemes, Uttar Pradesh comes in next after West Bengal. In 2017-18, a sum of ₹69,661 crore or 11.7% of the overall contribution, came from the state. Gujarat was fourth on the list, with an overall contribution of ₹48,645 crore (8.2% of the total).