Why some banks are still offering a 7% deposit rate

Between 27 March and 22 May, a period of less than two months, total FDs of banks have gone up by ₹4.33 trillion. There could be multiple reasons for this, from the weakness of the stock market to people generally wanting to save a little more to be ready for the tough economic situation ahead. During the same period, borrowers repaid more loans than they took on, and overall bank credit contracted by ₹1.48 trillion. This meant that there was a huge amount of deposits with banks but that this money did not have much demand in the form of loans. That has led to lower interest rates on bank deposits.