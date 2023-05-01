Why Spending Less May Be Good News for Card Companies
- Investors in card lenders should be happy to see consumers not overspending
Usually investors in credit-card companies like to see people spending more and more. But in the game of expectations among consumers, lenders and the Federal Reserve, the opposite might be true right now.
A number of card lenders in their recent earnings reports have cited some signs of slowing growth in consumer spending. Capital One Financial on Thursday said that spend per active account “is pretty flat to a year ago." American Express and Citigroup both noted that while growth in U.S. consumer travel and entertainment spending remained strong through the first quarter, other categories were slowing later in the period.
Despite this, stocks of card companies are continuing to sharply outperform banks in 2023. An index of consumer-finance companies in the S&P 500, which comprises American Express, Capital One, Discover Financial Services and Synchrony Financial, is up almost 6% year-to-date, versus a more than 10% decline for S&P 500 banks.
Card companies of course earn more fees when cardholders spend, and earn more interest if they then carry a balance. But one reason that a spending slowdown doesn’t appear to be worrying investors is what it might mean for another important metric—credit risk. Consumers curbing their 2022 splurge and even spending a bit less now might mean they aren’t overextending themselves at a time of economic uncertainty—and in turn, that late payments and loan losses won’t go much above their normal, prepandemic levels.
“In the spirit of, what are we rooting for, it seems to me to be a pretty rational thing for consumers to sort of level off this pretty strong spend that they have had," Capital One Chief Executive Richard Fairbank told analysts on the company’s Thursday earnings call.
In the first quarter, some card companies built larger reserves against loan losses than analysts were anticipating. What that partly reflected was the fact that lenders are continuing to prepare for the possibility of a jump in unemployment rates by the end of this year. This means that the newest card balances might carry more risk of not being paid off, if and when that scenario arrives.
Slowing spending growth could also send an important signal to the Fed that the central bank doesn’t need to be quite as aggressive on interest rates. “The spending slowdown…is also leading to less demand and lower prices, which combats inflation and helps the Fed," said KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani.
For now, measures of credit risk like 30-plus-day-delinquency rates are still mostly rising, but generally only normalizing to levels in keeping with what was seen prepandemic. This suggests that a change in the macro forecast might enable lenders to release some of their reserves and boost future earnings.
One risk would be that consumers spend less but the Fed still keeps pushing rates higher and higher, making balances harder to pay off and possibly triggering a recession. In that scenario, card stocks are likely to suffer. But for now, investors can root for frugality.