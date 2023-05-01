Why Spending Less May Be Good News for Card Companies

Card companies of course earn more fees when cardholders spend, and earn more interest if they then carry a balance. But one reason that a spending slowdown doesn’t appear to be worrying investors is what it might mean for another important metric—credit risk. Consumers curbing their 2022 splurge and even spending a bit less now might mean they aren’t overextending themselves at a time of economic uncertainty—and in turn, that late payments and loan losses won’t go much above their normal, prepandemic levels.

