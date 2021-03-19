Why the retail loan story never dies for India’s bankers

The covid-19 pandemic has brought a slowdown in the most promising loan segment for India’s banks: retail. But bankers are far from turning sour on them.

The pandemic forced Indians to curtail their spending and brought to a grinding halt a decadal growth spree in retail lending. But analysts and bankers believe that the recovery in growth would be quicker in retail. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities drew on the trends of other countries and pointed out that retail loans have performed better over longer periods despite short-term shocks. “Within the loan segments that are likely to resume growth, we are still optimistic on the retail segment. The corporate loan book will grow but significant consolidation in the asset-heavy industries towards a few strong players limits this opportunity," they wrote in a note.

Indeed, large Indian companies would be unwilling to borrow again after going through a deleveraging phase in the past five years. Mid-sized and smaller companies have been hit hard on revenues due to the pandemic and so are unwilling to pile on fresh debt. That brings us back to retail. Most bankers have continued to stress on their focus on retail loan growth despite the pandemic’s adverse effects.

What gives them confidence? One, retail loans have had the least delinquency rates historically. Even during the earlier period of stress in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, retail loan defaults were not more than 2% of the industry’s portfolio. Collecting repayments from individuals is far easier than from a corporation.

The pandemic may have destroyed discretionary spending but Indians have not stopped opting for the convenient equated monthly instalments (EMI). Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking finance company whose business model is to make individuals purchase through EMIs is already reporting a bounce back in growth. To be sure, its assets are not expanding anywhere close to the rate seen in previous years. But the growth has been better than expected. The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India’s cards subsidiary is also showing an uptick in spends. E-commerce has come to the rescue here and online spends for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd now contribute more than half of the total spends. For the December quarter, SBI Cards saw online discretionary spends towards services plummet 55% but those towards purchases of goods rose 53%.

Meanwhile, home loan disbursements of most banks have shown a sharp rise. SBI’s home loan disbursements have surged 23% in December. Indeed, within retail the share of mortgages is expected to increase over time. Low lending rates and several sops to boost real estate sales have given the initial boost.

While conditions are friendly for retail loan growth, there are some challenges ahead. Resurgence of fresh infections across the country has increased concerns over possible second round of lockdowns. As such, regional lockdowns in some states have crimped mobility. If Indians are unable to move, they would be unable to spend. The nascent recovery in discretionary spending would peter out.

