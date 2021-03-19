Why the retail loan story never dies for India’s bankers

The pandemic may have destroyed discretionary spending but Indians have not stopped opting for the convenient equated monthly instalments (EMI). Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking finance company whose business model is to make individuals purchase through EMIs is already reporting a bounce back in growth. To be sure, its assets are not expanding anywhere close to the rate seen in previous years. But the growth has been better than expected. The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India’s cards subsidiary is also showing an uptick in spends. E-commerce has come to the rescue here and online spends for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd now contribute more than half of the total spends. For the December quarter, SBI Cards saw online discretionary spends towards services plummet 55% but those towards purchases of goods rose 53%.