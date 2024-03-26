Why the surge in gold loans raises red flags

The fast pace of gold lending, and the backdrop of distress in which it happened, meant an increase in bad loans was likely. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of gold loan NBFCs increased from 0.5% in 2021-22 to 2.3% in 2022-23. Yet, NPAs on gold loans are below that of other types of loans. Contributing factors include the collateral, the rise in gold prices, and the sentimental value placed by households on gold assets such as jewellery put up for collateral, ensuring that default on such loans is a last resort.