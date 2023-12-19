Wilful default: RBI to tweak rules to give lenders flexibility in handling cases
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering making in-person hearings with borrowers mandatory for lenders dealing with potential wilful defaulters, in an effort to increase chances of recovery at an early stage.
New Delhi: Lenders may get more flexibility in dealing with potential wilful defaulters as the central bank may make in-person hearings with borrowers mandatory at the time of identifying a loan account as stressed, two persons aware of the development said. Earlier, in-person hearings were optional, and were conducted at the last stage just before classifying a borrower as wilful defaulter.