Will banks’ margins dip if interest rates ease?

First, since September 2019, banks have been required to lend to the retail sector and micro, small and medium enterprises at interest rates linked to an external benchmark (such as the repo rate). By December 2022, such benchmark-linked loans formed 48% of outstanding floating-rate rupee loans. This effectively pushes up NIM by allowing better transmission of repo rate hikes to lending rates. Second, bad loans are the lowest in years, thus removing the risk-aversion to lending that comes when banks have a heap of non-performing assets to provide for. But as central banks around the world prepare to unwind monetary tightening, what does it mean for banks? If rate hikes improve bank margins, will a pause in tightening—and eventual easing—reduce margins? That would depend on the pricing power of banks, their liability structure and overall economic growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}