Mumbai: Saying that full impact of covid-19 is yet to come to the fore, privately-held IndusInd Bank on Friday refrained from providing guidance on some business parameters.

“We do not want to give any outlook for the quarter because we want to wait on how covid-19 plays out," said Sumant Kathpalia, chief executive, IndusInd Bank.

He told reporters that the first 15 days of April witnessed very good credit growth and while there is a little bit of a slowdown right now because of the second wave, the bank will reassess the situation in May. In Q4, the bank’s advances grew 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2.12 trillion.

As the second wave of the coronavirus rages through India, it has exposed critical gaps in our healthcare infrastructure, with patients foraging for supplies of medical-grade oxygen and life-saving drugs.

Kathpalia though appeared to be optimistic, basing his expectations of countering the second wave on India’s vaccination drive and the prevalence of localized restrictions instead of a nationwide clampdown.

“Giving any forecast right now is a little bit difficult. Having said that, our domain specialization businesses like vehicle business grew 7% y-o-y and microfinance grew 9% y-o-y," he said.

On similar lines, he made it clear that it was difficult to give a collection efficiency number for April since those were still getting tabulated.

“I can tell you that in Q3 (December quarter), our collection efficiency was at 97.1% on an aggregate basis with vehicle finance segment at 96.9%, microfinance at 95.5%, non-vehicle retail at 98.3%, and corporate at 97.5%. In Q4, I think we are at 98% overall, slightly better than Q3," he said.

With regard to net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, he said that the bank has always said it margins will be between 4.15-4.25%. However, it was again too early to project what will happen this year since covid-19 is still playing out. The bank’s NIM stood at 4.13% in Q4, 1 basis point higher than the previous quarter.

The bank, he said, also remains cautious on unsecured loans. “We have always said that our unsecured portfolio is less than 5% of our overall loan book and that is the stated intent. We have felt that the unsecured portfolio takes time to build up and you need to have internal clients before you start scaling up this portfolio," he added.

Kathpalia said that the bank is always open for inorganic acquisitions and will continue to evaluate options as they come.

The bank reported a near-trebling of its March quarter standalone net profit to ₹876 crore on the back of lower provisions. Its gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances stood at 2.67%, up 93 bps sequentially and 22 bps y-o-y. As on 31 March, IndusInd Bank implemented loan recasts of ₹1,048.17 crore under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6 August 2020 circular.

