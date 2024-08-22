Industry
RuPay to UPI credit, NPCI is planning a big recast of its businesses
Anshika Kayastha , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 22 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryNational Payments Corp. of India is undertaking a massive restructuring exercise to streamline its operations into six broad businesses, a move meant to address its growing product portfolio and balance sheet.
Mumbai: The National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) plans to hive off its card network RuPay and lending feature Credit on UPI, in an effort to focus better on its growing product portfolio amid steady balance sheet growth.
