On 13 August, NPCI said it is carving out NPCI-BHIM as a fully owned subsidiary, citing the growing demand for digital transactions and the need to promote financial inclusion. However, industry experts suggested that another driving factor may be to take on private entities such as PhonePe and GooglePay, which dominate the market for UPI transactions. The move to grow BHIM is also aimed at reducing ecosystem dependence on a few large private players, experts said.