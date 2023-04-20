Will WTO ruling scuttle plans for Make in India?

Where’s the dispute headed?

Hard to say. India will approach WTO’s appellate body but it’s remained non-functional since 2019 as membership to the body has dwindled. The US has been blocking appointment of new members as it believes that WTO is biased against it. Therefore, several cases are pending. Murali Kallummal, professor, Centre for WTO Studies, IIFT, said the panel’s ruling will therefore have no impact on the industry right now as the final order will take a long time. By the time the top body decides, the kind of imports being questioned may change because of newer technologies hitting the market.