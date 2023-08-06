With ₹10.55 crore pay, HDFC Bank's Sashidhar Jagdishan is highest paid bank CEO in FY231 min read 06 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive, has emerged as the highest-paid bank chief executive in FY23, with a significant increase of more than 62% in his remuneration in fiscal year 2023, reaching ₹10.55 crore
Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive, has emerged as the highest-paid bank chief executive in FY23, with a significant increase of more than 62% in his remuneration in fiscal year 2023, reaching ₹10.55 crore, the PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message