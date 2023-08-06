Uday Kotak, who holds over 26% of Kotak Mahindra Bank, takes a token ₹1 as remuneration in FY23. The billionaire banker had taken a decision to take a token ₹1 as remuneration in the start of the pandemic. The Kotak Mahindra Bank reportedly gave a 16.97% increase in the average remuneration to its staffers excluding the managerial talent, when the sector is grappling with the attrition problem.