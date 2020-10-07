India's growth was 213%, handling 41 million transactions a day, according to the report

With 41 million real-time transactions a day, India leads the world: Report

2 min read . 04:18 PM IST

PTI

Thanks to the pandemic, the country has become the global leader in real-time financial transactions with 41 million transactions per day, which is more than double that of the last year, says a latest report from FIS