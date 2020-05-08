With large loan books under moratorium, asset quality concerns could resurface

MUMBAI : Banks may see a spike in bad assets after providing the three-month moratorium which is due to end on 31 May, as the covid induced lockdown continues to exacerbate the repayment capabilities of borrowers.

Banks like RBL Bank and Yes Bank have recently disclosed that at least 33% of their loan books are under moratorium at the moment. The deferment on repayments was permitted by RBI on 27 March. While RBL Bank said that one-third of its total loan book is under moratorium, another private sector lender, Yes Bank said between 35-45% of its loan book by value is under moratorium.

Experts pointed out that this could become a problem going ahead as borrowers who have availed of the deferment will find it difficult to repay all the accrued interest as soon as the relaxations are lifted. Bad loans in the banking sector are expected to rise to 11-11.5% of the total advances by March 2021 from 9.6% estimated in March this year and will be a result of sharply lower recoveries and rising slippages, according to rating agency Crisil.

In a note about RBL Bank, analysts at Motilal Oswal said that asset quality is expected to remain under watch as 33% of the loan book availed moratorium, with management guiding for elevated credit costs in credit cards, micro finance institutions (MFI) and small businesses portfolio.

As of 30 April, RBL Bank said its moratorium was offered to all customers in micro banking segment and also provided a sectoral breakup of the moratorium availed. While credit cards saw 13% of customers avail the moratorium, it was 22% for wholesale accounts, the Motilal Oswal note pointed out on 7 May. The note referred to management commentary to say that customers who availed of the moratorium would not be able to pay for the next three to four months.

“Our NBFC clients do not need a moratorium and we have provided the repayment deferment only to the micro finance institutions (MFIs)," Vishwavir Ahuja, chief executive, RBL Bank told reporters on a call on Thursday.

In the case of Yes Bank, 15-25% of its borrowers, belonging to corporate, small businesses and retail segments, have opted for the three-month moratorium. The number is 35-45% in terms of the value of these loans. Yes Bank’s borrowers who were eligible for the moratorium had a total outstanding of ₹14,956 crore as on 31 March.

Prashant Kumar, chief executive, Yes Bank told Mint over the phone that to expect that people who have availed of the moratorium would come back and pay the entire interest and the pending repayment is quite unreasonable.

“If you do not have an income generation, then you cannot repay. I think some dispensation would come from RBI because the current moratorium is getting over by May-end and since there is no economic activity as such, nobody can repay on 1 June. We would also face the same situation which other banks will be facing. If there is no further extension, it is not sustainable," said Kumar.

News agency PTI reported on 4 May that the RBI is considering a proposal for extending the moratorium on bank loans by another three months. The report said that the central bank has received suggestions from various quarters, including from the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

For Axis Bank, as of 25 April, 10-12% of the customers opted for the moratorium and the number is at approximately 25-28% by value. Amit Talgeri, chief risk officer at Axis Bank told analysts on 28 April that a quick analysis of the retail customers opting for moratorium reveals that opt-ins are across all income bands, geographies, industries and category of customers.

However, Talgeri added that almost two-third of the customers have enough money in their bank account to pay their equated monthly instalment (EMI).

“The trend seems to be to conserve liquidity and protect immediate cash flows," said Talgeri.

