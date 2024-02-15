With penalties, restrictions, RBI turns up heat on lax KYC
KYC is a critical weapon in the battle against money laundering and financial fraud
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been focused on plugging gaps in implementing know-your-customer (KYC) checks by lenders and other regulated entities, chastising them through monetary penalties and even imposing business restrictions.
Next Story
₹1,095.75-2.11%
₹1,3842.15%
₹1,021.75-0.3%
₹1234.72%
₹743.352.46%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message