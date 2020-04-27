With RBI rate cut, credit growth picks up 100 basis points

MUMBAI : Non-food credit growth of commercial banks grew 7% in the fortnight ended 10 April to ₹102.85 trillion, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.

The RBI on 27 March had slashed the repo rate by 75 bps to stimulate growth, following which, banks lowered their lending rates and deposit rates.

This is an improvement from the 6% credit growth seen in the previous fortnight or the fortnight ended 27 March. Credit growth has been slackening for the last several quarters and is expected to go further south as the covid-19 pandemic disrupts credit disbursals. However, lenders, mostly from the public sector, are trying to push their covid-19 emergency credit lines to borrowers.

Mint reported on 26 April that branch-level officials in public sector banks are having a difficult time managing expectations of their superiors on higher credit growth. In some cases, branch officials have found that demand for fresh credit has fallen drastically, bringing loan disbursals to a standstill.

A note by Care Ratings pointed out on 25 April, the overall credit growth in the banking sector has continued to remain moderate since quarter end-September 2019 after having recorded a double-digit growth at the end of every quarter since end-June 2018 owing to the rise in risk aversion in the banking system and parking of the excess liquidity with RBI.

According to the RBI data, bank deposits have increased at a faster pace in the 10 April fortnight, compared to the 27 March fortnight. While deposits grew at 9.45% y-o-y in the 10 April fortnight, it was at 7.93% in the previous fortnight.

