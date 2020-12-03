Working on war footing: HDFC Bank CEO tells customers after RBI order on outage

After an unprecedented action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on temporarily barring HDFC Bank due to service outages , HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday assured existing clients that there was no reason to worry. "You can continue to transact with the Bank without any concern," he said.

Jagdishan also said that the bank with comply with the regulator’s diktat.

A statement from Jagdishan was posted on the bank's website during the day.

In the statement, he said that after the first two outages, the bank took help from external expertise to strengthen its IT infrastructure and systems, and added that it is working on "war footing" to ensure there is no impact through setbacks like power outages.

Earlier during the day, RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit card after taking a serious view of service outages at the country's largest private sector lender over the last two years.

The CEO hinted that some of the bank's "strategic digital initiatives" to improve the experience and introduce next generation of mobile and internet banking may be delayed because of the RBI order.

"We will work with the experts and the regulator to fortify the identified areas for improvement. Internally, we are looking at this as an opportunity to further improve ourselves and emerge stronger," he said.

“We had two outages, one in November 2018 and second in December 2019. We have taken help of external expertise, understood what needs to be done further and have substantially implemented the inputs to strengthen our IT infrastructure and systems," Jagdishan said.

“Unexpectedly another incident happened on November 21,2020, and the primary reason for the same is the power outage in our primary data centre. We are working on war footing to strengthen this area also now," he further said.

In December 2018, the bank's new mobile application crashed within hours of its launch in what was attributed to the inability of the servers to handle the heightened traffic. Exactly a year later, its online channels were down during the salary time. After the second incident, the RBI had said that it was looking into the glitches.

"It is our commitment to you that we will leave no stone unturned in our quest to ensure a smooth experience for you all across our digital channels. We shall keep striving to further reinforce the trust you have reposed on us," the CEO assured.

The Reserve Bank of India's order came on Wednesday, less than two weeks after the last instance of service outage across its digital banking channels, including internet banking, mobile banking and other payments, the bank informed the exchanges. The outage on November 21 had severely inconvenienced customers.

On Thursday, HDFC Bank said the latest incident on November 21 was a result of a power failure in its primary data center.

The disclosure about the RBI action against HDFC Bank also comes on a day when the SBI's customers are also facing a service outage.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed 2.13 per cent down at ₹1,377.05 a piece on the BSE.

