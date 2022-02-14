World Bank temporarily relocates staff from Ukraine

2 min read.Updated: 14 Feb 2022, 10:08 PM ISTDavid Lawder, Reuters
WASHINGTON :
The World Bank is temporarily relocating staff from Ukraine and has suspended staff missions to the country due to the tensions on the border with Russia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
The World Bank said it was closely monitoring the situation at the border, where Russia has massed a huge force within striking distance of Ukraine, and its operations were continuing in Ukraine.
"The World Bank Group's foremost priority is to keep our staff and their families safe. In line with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of staff is under way and enhanced security measures are in place," the memo said.
The memo did not provide details on where or how many staff were being relocated.
On Saturday, the U.S. State Department said it was ordering most staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of a Russian invasion. Some embassy staff will work from the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, U.S. officials said.
A spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund, which maintains a $5 billion loan program for Ukraine, could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the lender's staffing in the country.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the World Bank has provided nearly $1.3 billion in financing to Ukraine.
In September, it signed two loan agreements for Ukraine worth a combined $441 million, with the funds aimed at improving the integration of its power grids with Europe, and to boost its education sector..