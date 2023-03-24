Yellen says US prepared to take more action to keep bank deposits safe2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:10 AM IST
WASHINGTON : US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that she was prepared to take further action to ensure that Americans' bank deposits stay safe amid turmoil in the banking system.
