Yellen says US will intervene if needed to protect smaller banks3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Regulators guaranteed insured and uninsured deposits at the two institutions. The Federal Reserve also launched a new backstop for lenders and altered rules at its emergency lending facility to help them meet deposit withdrawals
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the US government could repeat the drastic actions it took recently to protect bank depositors if smaller lenders are threatened.
