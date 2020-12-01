Yes Bank aims to touch 1 lakh deposit accounts by March

MUMBAI : ₹200 crore, he said. Responding to a question on investing in a new umbrella entity for retail payments, Pental said that the bank is in preliminary discussions to invest in So Hum Bharat Digital Payments, which will apply for a license to become an NUE. Yes bank had reported a net profit of ₹129.37 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. The private lender posted a loss of ₹600.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 16.30% as against 16.8% in March quarter and 5.01% in the same quarter last year. Net advances at ₹1,66,923 crore grew 1.5% quarter-on-quarter, with strong pickup in retail disbursements at ₹3,764 crore, the bank said. The deposits increased substantially 15.7% sequentially to ₹1,35,815 crore, it added." target="_blank" rel = "nofollow">Yes Bank aims to raise its deposits book to ₹2 lakh crore by the end of March this fiscal year. The private sector lender is also planning to expand its retail and SME loan book to ₹10,000 crore in the third quarter from ₹6,800 crore in the previous quarter. Speaking to the media, Rajan Pental, the retail banking head at Yes Bank said that the bank hopes to increase the share of its retail and MSME loan book to 60% from 45% of the total loan book going forward.

“We see large opportunities available in the market. Corporates are not borrowing. Retail machinery is up and running. We are looking at more granular and growth oriented businesses," he said.

Unveiling the Yes Premia, a premium wealth management program, Pental said that the bank is looking to touch 1 lakh savings accounts by March end. The bank has already touched 70,000 accounts in November.

Pental also said that the bank has received limited requests for restructuring retail loans ever since the moratorium was lifted in August. The overall restructuring request is not more than ₹200 crore, he said.

Responding to a question on investing in a new umbrella entity for retail payments, Pental said that the bank is in preliminary discussions to invest in So Hum Bharat Digital Payments, which will apply for a license to become an NUE.

Yes bank had reported a net profit of ₹129.37 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. The private lender posted a loss of ₹600.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 16.30% as against 16.8% in March quarter and 5.01% in the same quarter last year. Net advances at ₹1,66,923 crore grew 1.5% quarter-on-quarter, with strong pickup in retail disbursements at ₹3,764 crore, the bank said. The deposits increased substantially 15.7% sequentially to ₹1,35,815 crore, it added.

