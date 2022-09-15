Yes Bank aims to wipe out NPAs by year end2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- Bank to seek RBI permission soon to acquire 20% in JC Flowers ARC
MUMBAI : Yes Bank expects to emerge with a near-clean balance sheet by the end of the third quarter after selling bad loans worth ₹48,000 crore, an official at the private lender said. The bank, which has agreed to sell these loans to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) floated by J.C. Flowers, will meanwhile seek the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to pick up a 20% stake in the ARC.