YES Bank appoints Niranjan Banodkar as new CFO, Adlakha to be new HR head

Yes Bank on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources. Both the appointments will be effective 1 January, the lender added.

The private sector lender has promoted Niranjan Banodkar as the group chief financial officer (CFO) and Anurag Adlakha as the group chief human resources officer.

"These appointments were approved by the board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and also of the audit committee," the lender said in a statement.

