Yes Bank appoints Rajan Pental appointed as executive director
Rajan Pental is currently the Global Head of Retail Banking of Yes bank.
Private lender Yes Bank on Friday announced that it has appointed Rajan Pental as an executive director for a period of three years with effect from February 2, 2023.
Rajan Pental is currently the Global Head of Retail Banking of Yes bank. He has been part of Yes Bank since November 2015. He has been responsible for building a strong retail portfolio for the bank.
He will continue to spearhead the bank’s retail banking portfolio, apart from his appointment as an executive director.
“He has been responsible for building a strong retail portfolio for the Bank that includes - branch banking, retail, affluent banking, NRI Banking, retail assets, SME Banking, rural & agriculture banking, third party distribution, marketing & corporate communication, retail collections, retail legal," said the bank in its filing.
“I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Pental on his appointment as Executive Director of the Bank. Mr. Pental has been instrumental in building a robust retail franchise for the Bank which we, as an organisation, are extremely proud of. Given his rich experience within the financial landscape, I am sure he will continue to steer the Bank towards newer growth horizons," said Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank.
Mumbai-based Yes Bank presented its third-quarter earnings for FY23 on Saturday. The bank posted a PAT of ₹51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%.
During the quarter, net interest income (NII) came in at ₹1,971 crore up by 11.7% YoY but marginally down by 1% QoQ. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 10 bps YoY to 2.5% in Q3FY23, however, was down by 10 bps QoQ.
