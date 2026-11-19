Mumbai: In a letter to Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Yes Bank AT1 Bond Holders Association has sought clarity on the regulator's decision to challenge a Supreme Court ruling that had restored ₹8,415 crore of additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds written off during the bank’s 2020 rescue. The association asked why the central bank was contesting relief to investors, instead of ensuring implementation of the ruling.

Dated 18 November, the letter, reviewed by Mint, asked the regulator to explain the public interest behind the move and also how it would ensure Yes Bank implements the ruling.

The association, which says it represents 389 individual bondholders with about ₹160 crore invested, said the RBI was “aligning itself with a further challenge to the judicial relief secured by affected bondholders” by pursuing a review alongside Yes Bank.

“The RBI cannot be seen to be acting solely as a litigant seeking to defend a past regulatory position, while remaining absent in its capacity as the regulator responsible for protecting the interests of the investing public and the integrity of the banking system,” the letter said.

It acknowledged RBI’s legal right to seek a review, but said this did not displace its supervisory duties.

The association has asked the central bank to spell out the error it wants corrected through the review, whether it has sought a time-bound implementation plan from Yes Bank, and the measures it is taking to protect individual bondholders, including those on restoration of the principal and payment of coupons.

Question on internal review They also inquired whether the RBI had internally reviewed how the bonds came to be sold to individuals, citing the apex court’s observation that Yes Bank actively offered them to individual investors in violation of an RBI master circular.

The RBI has yet not responded to Mint's emailed queries on the matter.

“The filing of a review petition cannot, by itself, suspend the operation of the Supreme Court’s judgment,” the association wrote, urging RBI to ensure the ruling is given effect unless a stay is granted.

The association has sought a reply within seven working days.

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In a separate letter on the same day to the chief executive of Axis Trustee Services Ltd, the association said the trustee’s 16 November meeting with bondholders had “left several fundamental questions unanswered”.

It objected to the trustee’s stand at the meeting that all bondholders were equal. “Equal treatment of bondholders does not require the trustee to disregard materially different circumstances,” it said.

“Individual investors were not seeking any preferential treatment, but wanted” to “Individual investors were not seeking any preferential treatment, it added, but wanted”

Individual investors were not seeking any preferential treatment, it added, but wanted their concerns properly presented before the Supreme Court, as the courts and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had examined how the bonds were sold to them.

Trustee's explanation "not satisfactory" The association called the trustee’s explanation of the timeline for its contempt petition against Yes Bank “not satisfactory”. It sought the petition’s diary number and registry status, any filing defects, whether urgent listing has been sought, and the trustee’s next steps with timelines. “The filing of a contempt petition cannot become an end in itself,” the letter said.

It sought that the meeting minutes record bondholders’ demands for full restoration of principal, with the bonds reinstated to their pre-write-off position, payment of all coupons due under the information memoranda, a year-wise reconciliation of past coupons, and action on the unpaid October coupon and the upcoming December coupon. The demand on principal is for reinstatement of rights, not a claim that the perpetual bonds are immediately redeemable, it clarified.

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The letter also said participants were initially told only holders of one bond series could attend, and that senior management kept their cameras off. It asked the trustee to name an accountable senior official and respond within three calendar days.

Mint had reported on Tuesday that Axis Trustee had yet to issue a default notice to Yes Bank over the unpaid October coupon on ₹5,450 crore of the bonds, saying further action was difficult until the bonds were restored.

Three days to restore After the judgement, Axis Trustee had issued a notice to Yes Bank on 28 October, giving it three days to restore the bonds and copying the RBI and Sebi with a request that they issue necessary directions to the bank.

When the bank gave no concrete roadmap for restoration, the trustee filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court on 6 November. Yes Bank and the RBI have since filed review petitions against the judgment.

Also Read | Yes Bank yet to get default notice over missed AT-1 bond payout

Many affected investors are senior citizens who moved money from fixed deposits into the bonds on the advice of relationship managers, Mint reported earlier. In 2022, Sebi had imposed a ₹2 crore penalty on Yes Bank's former chief Rana Kapoor in connection with the mis-selling of the bonds.