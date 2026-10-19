Yes Bank's AT1 bond revival won’t trigger cash outflow, says CEO Tonse

MUMBAI: The reinstatement of Yes Bank’s ₹8,415 crore of additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds that were written down in 2020 will not entail a cash outflow on the principal, managing director and chief executive officer Vinay Tonse said, describing the exercise as a balance-sheet adjustment.
Tonse also said the mid-sized private sector bank has room to pursue growth without immediately raising capital following the Supreme Court’s ruling. The reinstatement would involve restoring the liability on the balance sheet using the bank’s core reserves, subject to its assessment of the judgment’s implications and implementation, Tonse said during its September quarter analyst call.