Yes Bank board approved fund raising of Rs10,000 cr by issue of debt securities

Private lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of ₹3,787.75 crore for the March quarter. The bank had reported net loss of ₹3,668 crore (excluding extraordinary income) in the same quarter last year. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.41% in Q4 as compared to 15.36% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs came at 5.88% versus 4.04% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The bank’s loan book shrank 3% in 2020-21, but the management is confident of clocking a 15% credit growth in FY22.