YES BANK board approves fundraising up to 10,000 crore

YES BANK on Friday said that its board has approved of raising funds of up to ₹10,000 crore. "Raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to ₹10,000 crores (Rupees Ten Thousand Crores), in one or more tranches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s) including but not limited through a Qualified Institutions Placement/ Rights Issue / Global Depository Receipts / American Depository Receipts / Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds / Further Public Offering or a combination thereof, subject to shareholders’ enabling approval," the bank said in the regulatory filing.

"Seeking shareholders’ approval (by way of a special resolution) in relation to the raising of funds as mentioned above, by means of a postal ballot," the bank further mentioned.

The bank had floated follow-on public offer (FPO) of ₹15,000 crore in July 2020 to shore up its buffers that have fallen below the regulatory thresholds. However, it was subscribed 95% on the final day so it raised ₹14,267 crore through its FPO.

YES BANK on Friday reported a 16.5% quarter-on-year increase in net profit to ₹151 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The private lender's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest, expended 29% quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,560 crore in the quarter under review. Provisions in the quarter under review increased 85.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,199 crore, against ₹1,187 crore in Q2FY21, the bank said in the filing.

